ByteNext Trading Up 19.9% Over Last Week (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $401,484.11 and approximately $21,291.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014881 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About ByteNext
ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.
Buying and Selling ByteNext
