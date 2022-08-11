ByteNext Trading Up 19.9% Over Last Week (BNU)

ByteNext (BNU) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. One ByteNext coin can now be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ByteNext has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $401,484.11 and approximately $21,291.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ByteNext alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ByteNext

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,250,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio.

Buying and Selling ByteNext

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ByteNext should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.