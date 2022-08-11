Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,676 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $47,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,486,000 after purchasing an additional 49,969 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

CDNS opened at $186.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $161.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.10. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 23.61%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,441,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,455,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,624.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Young Sohn sold 16,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,441,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,455,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 429,806 shares of company stock worth $68,543,603. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.30.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

