CAE (NYSE:CAE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.30 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

CAE Stock Performance

CAE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.86. 1,067,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. CAE has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

About CAE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CAE by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CAE in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CAE in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in CAE by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

