CAE (NYSE:CAE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2022

CAE (NYSE:CAEGet Rating) (TSE:CAE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.16), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $933.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.30 million. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

CAE Stock Performance

CAE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.86. 1,067,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47. CAE has a 12 month low of $20.01 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$43.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CAE from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of CAE from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CAE by 42.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CAE during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in CAE in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in CAE in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in CAE by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 19,929 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CAE

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for CAE (NYSE:CAE)

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.