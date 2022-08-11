Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Price Target to $55.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ZG. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a mkt perform rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.33.

Zillow Group Stock Up 8.3 %

Zillow Group stock opened at $39.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $105.85.

Insider Transactions at Zillow Group

In related news, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 2,198 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $90,447.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,784.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 6,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $278,306.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,355,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,956 shares of company stock worth $1,203,552 in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 20.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

