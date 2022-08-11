Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $70.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 89.19% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Nuvei from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Westpark Capital started coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Nuvei from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Nuvei from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Nuvei Price Performance

Nuvei stock traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.00. 34,495 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,908. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $29.11 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average is $51.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.55.

Institutional Trading of Nuvei

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Nuvei had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $214.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Nuvei’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuvei will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in Nuvei in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Nuvei during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 30.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.