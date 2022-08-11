Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Gap Up to $21.68

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.68, but opened at $23.25. Canada Goose shares last traded at $23.09, with a volume of 90,654 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Canada Goose Trading Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.78. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Canada Goose’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Further Reading

