Canandaigua National Corp Buys 437 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,435,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 107,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,343,000. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of CMC stock opened at $43.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $28.76 and a twelve month high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 6.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CMC. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Commercial Metals from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Commercial Metals Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

