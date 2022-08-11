Canandaigua National Corp Has $205,000 Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Canandaigua National Corp decreased its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth about $1,306,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of AMERCO by 1,047.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,996,000 after acquiring an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

UHAL stock opened at $563.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $492.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $541.72. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $447.92 and a 1-year high of $769.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.38 by ($2.96). AMERCO had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AMERCO will post 58.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

