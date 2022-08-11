Canandaigua National Corp Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Canandaigua National Corp reduced its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Unilever were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,298,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Unilever by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.80. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $57.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.4555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

