Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion. Capri also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.85 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on CPRI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

NYSE CPRI traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.01. 50,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,972,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.19 and a 200-day moving average of $51.06.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Capri had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wexford Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 57.2% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 101,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 36,942 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,352,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,664,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth $2,555,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Capri by 43.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the period. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

