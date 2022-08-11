Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Issues Earnings Results

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.28. The company had a trading volume of 569,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,072. The company has a market cap of $128.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 5.00. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $5.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.96.

In other news, Director David B. Musket sold 28,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $106,370.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,056.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Musket sold 28,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.77, for a total value of $106,370.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,056.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Musket sold 17,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $78,921.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,871.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 22,462 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,238 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 11,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 52,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

