Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.54 on Top Exchanges

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00002211 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Cardano has a market cap of $18.06 billion and approximately $805.11 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00119691 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00037308 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.33 or 0.00274059 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00035786 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000087 BTC.

About Cardano

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 34,512,850,429 coins and its circulating supply is 33,752,565,071 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.