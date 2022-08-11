Caspian Hits Market Capitalization of $471,929.00 (CSP)

Caspian (CSP) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. Caspian has a market capitalization of $471,929.00 and approximately $3,511.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Caspian has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,124.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00037356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00127281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00067285 BTC.

Caspian (CRYPTO:CSP) is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

