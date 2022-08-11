Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.21. 417,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,145. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $78.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.39 million, a PE ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.57.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,539,480.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $102,159.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,814 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,469 shares of company stock valued at $315,049. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $27,258,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after acquiring an additional 327,359 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 205,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after acquiring an additional 46,226 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after buying an additional 29,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

