Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Purchased by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $191.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.29. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.38.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

