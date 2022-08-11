Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($2.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Celldex Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.42) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.02). The consensus estimate for Celldex Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.00) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Celldex Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Celldex Therapeutics Stock Up 5.8 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celldex Therapeutics

NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $37.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.43. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $57.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $748,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $224,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 106,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 16,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. grew its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 290,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

About Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

