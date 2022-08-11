Celtic (LON:CCP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.58

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.58 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 108 ($1.30). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 110 ($1.33), with a volume of 2,571 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £105.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,090.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.52.

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering a range of activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public relations and supporter relations; and human resources.

