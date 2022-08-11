Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th.

Centerra Gold Stock Up 4.3 %

Centerra Gold stock traded up C$0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$6.54. 1,148,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,982. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.50. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$6.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.52. The company has a market cap of C$1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$15.00 target price on Centerra Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.50 to C$14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$12.52.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

