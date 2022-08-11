Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. 5,004 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 83,444 shares.The stock last traded at $4.90 and had previously closed at $4.92.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.19%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGAU shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank lowered Centerra Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded Centerra Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.14.

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGAU. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in Centerra Gold by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

