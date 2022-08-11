Centrifuge (CFG) Trading Up 16.9% This Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001486 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 16.9% higher against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $109.77 million and $435,865.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004093 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00015394 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00038041 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 302,266,191 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

