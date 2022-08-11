CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS) Short Interest Down 82.1% in July

CF Acquisition Corp. VII (NASDAQ:CFFS – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 82.1% from the July 15th total of 7,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the second quarter worth about $1,520,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the second quarter worth about $333,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VII during the first quarter worth about $5,958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. VII Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFFS remained flat at $9.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.94. CF Acquisition Corp. VII has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

About CF Acquisition Corp. VII

CF Acquisition Corp. VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on potential target companies in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries.

