Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.82

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.82 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 11.15 ($0.13). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 11.40 ($0.14), with a volume of 542,010 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Chaarat Gold Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.79. The firm has a market cap of £83.10 million and a PE ratio of -29.69.

About Chaarat Gold

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. It owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

See Also

