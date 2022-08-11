Chainlink Price Up 18.5% Over Last Week (LINK)

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and $512.02 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for about $8.89 or 0.00037253 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,851.20 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003848 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002144 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00127470 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069564 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,099,970 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chainlink’s official website is chain.link.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

