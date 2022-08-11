Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research firms have commented on CHNG. Cowen set a $27.75 price objective on Change Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Change Healthcare from $25.75 to $27.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

CHNG opened at $24.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55. Change Healthcare has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Change Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CHNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $920.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.86 million. Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 54,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 194,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology company, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

