Chardan Capital Lowers Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $130.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $137.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $102.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 307.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

