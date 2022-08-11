Chardan Capital Lowers Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Price Target to $130.00

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYSGet Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $137.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 69.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Krystal Biotech from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $76.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Krystal Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 51.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 307.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

