Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.70-$10.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.86 billion-$3.93 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.0 %

CRL traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.47. The company had a trading volume of 719,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,103. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.92. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $203.37 and a 12-month high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $973.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 12.02%. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $336.00.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $743,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 198.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $436,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

