Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chavant Capital Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 3.3% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 8.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 2.6% in the first quarter. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chavant Capital Acquisition alerts:

Chavant Capital Acquisition Price Performance

CLAY stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.06. 4,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,534. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $11.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.