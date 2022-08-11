Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $55.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $54.00. Evercore ISI’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CQP. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

Shares of CQP stock opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.92. Cheniere Energy Partners has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.91. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSEAMERICAN:CQP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.82). Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 270.04% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Robert Ball sold 3,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $167,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 364.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 99,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

