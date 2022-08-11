Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Makes New Investment in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCNE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC grew its position in JAWS Hurricane Acquisition by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 356,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 115,750 shares during the last quarter.

JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ HCNE traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.75. 15,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,451. JAWS Hurricane Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.73.

About JAWS Hurricane Acquisition

Jaws Hurricane Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

