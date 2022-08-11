China Automotive Systems (CAAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 12th. Analysts expect China Automotive Systems to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

China Automotive Systems Stock Performance

CAAS opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $91.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 2.40. China Automotive Systems has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAAS. Greenridge Global dropped their target price on shares of China Automotive Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Automotive Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. It produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light-duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.