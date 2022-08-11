China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 84.7% from the July 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of China Merchants Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get China Merchants Bank alerts:

China Merchants Bank Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CIHKY traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.43. 36,805 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,631. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.62. China Merchants Bank has a 12-month low of $25.46 and a 12-month high of $45.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day moving average of $34.26.

China Merchants Bank Cuts Dividend

China Merchants Bank Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9777 per share. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. China Merchants Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.34%.

(Get Rating)

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for China Merchants Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Merchants Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.