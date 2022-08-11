Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61), Fidelity Earnings reports. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 22.18% and a negative net margin of 170.15%.

Chinook Therapeutics Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KDNY traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $20.40. 8,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,869. Chinook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.48 and a 1 year high of $21.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.03.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Chinook Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chinook Therapeutics

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,597,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,127,000 after purchasing an additional 309,362 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 845,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,827,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 520,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 228,640 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,185,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,391,000 after purchasing an additional 80,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,054,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,066 shares during the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.