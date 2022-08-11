CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Gap Up to $11.41

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.41, but opened at $12.07. CI Financial shares last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 315 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIXX shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. CIBC reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

CI Financial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $500.33 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Institutional Trading of CI Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,563,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,057 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 597.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,123,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,500,000 after purchasing an additional 962,392 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in shares of CI Financial by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,660,000 after buying an additional 847,191 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in CI Financial by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,203,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,141,000 after buying an additional 773,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in CI Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,391,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,699,000 after buying an additional 620,670 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

