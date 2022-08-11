CIBC Trims CAE (TSE:CAE) Target Price to C$35.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.65.

CAE traded down C$0.39 on Thursday, reaching C$27.00. 2,241,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,396. CAE has a twelve month low of C$25.53 and a twelve month high of C$42.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78.

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$948.15 million. Equities analysts predict that CAE will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

