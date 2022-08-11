CIBC Trims CAE (TSE:CAE) Target Price to C$35.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.63% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.65.
CAE Trading Down 1.4 %
CAE traded down C$0.39 on Thursday, reaching C$27.00. 2,241,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,396. CAE has a twelve month low of C$25.53 and a twelve month high of C$42.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$32.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of C$8.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78.
About CAE
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
