Cidel Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,884 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 113.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,186 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 109.2% in the 1st quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 726 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $44.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.33. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $56.20.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

