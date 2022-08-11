Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.21

Shares of Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.21 and traded as high as C$1.23. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$1.23, with a volume of 250 shares trading hands.

Circa Enterprises Trading Up 5.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$13.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

About Circa Enterprises

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and cables and connectivity products under the CircaMax brand; and designs, manufactures, supplies, and sells intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions.

