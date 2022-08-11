Citizens (NYSE:CIA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday.

Citizens Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CIA opened at $3.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $192.94 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.17. Citizens has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Insider Activity at Citizens

In related news, CEO Gerald W. Shields acquired 34,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $119,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,294.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Citizens news, CEO Gerald W. Shields purchased 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, for a total transaction of $119,715.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,294.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Keith Morgan purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $48,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIA. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Citizens during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,429,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Citizens during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Citizens during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Citizens by 58.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 42,147 shares during the last quarter. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

