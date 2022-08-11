CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Short Interest Down 73.0% in July

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the July 15th total of 135,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CK Hutchison Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CK Hutchison stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,464. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. CK Hutchison has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $7.70.

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.1903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.86%.

CK Hutchison Company Profile

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 291 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

