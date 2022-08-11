Claudius E. Iv Watts Buys 10,000 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 554,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,583.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

CommScope Trading Down 0.3 %

COMM stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,991,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,263,367. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.56 and a 12-month high of $16.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.87.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 105.05%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

COMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CommScope from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CommScope by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,999 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in CommScope by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in CommScope by 27.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of CommScope by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of CommScope by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

