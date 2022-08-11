Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Clearside Biomedical Price Performance

Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,302. The company has a market capitalization of $94.44 million, a P/E ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.90. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

Get Clearside Biomedical alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLSD. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Clearside Biomedical from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Clearside Biomedical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearside Biomedical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearside Biomedical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.