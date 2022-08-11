Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.
Clearside Biomedical stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,302. The company has a market capitalization of $94.44 million, a P/E ratio of -54.33 and a beta of 1.90. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.
