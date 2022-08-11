CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 52.8% from the July 15th total of 36,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 293,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CMG Holdings Group Stock Performance

Shares of CMGO stock remained flat at $0.01 on Thursday. 161,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,308. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. CMG Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

About CMG Holdings Group

CMG Holdings Group, Inc, a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities.

