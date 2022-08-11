CNO Financial Group, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th.

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 9.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. CNO Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 24.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CNO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.51. The stock had a trading volume of 590,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,985. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.56 and a 12 month high of $26.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.37. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Foss bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $58,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,537.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 23,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 13.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

