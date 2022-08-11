CoinFi Market Cap Tops $257,618.17 (COFI)

CoinFi (COFI) traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. CoinFi has a total market capitalization of $257,618.17 and $35,246.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CoinFi has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,190.28 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004133 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003831 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004130 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00037637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00127260 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00067245 BTC.

CoinFi Coin Profile

COFI is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 coins. The Reddit community for CoinFi is https://reddit.com/r/CoinFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi.

CoinFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinFi is a platform that offers crowdsourced and professionally curated research, analysis, trading signals, trading algorithms, and market-moving news to give crypto traders real-time market intelligence. The CoinFi token (COFI) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for access to the platform’s advanced trading signals/algos and premium research, which will require staking tokens to reward token owners and reduce volatility. The token will also be used to leverage the wisdom of the crowd. Community members who help curate news, produce research & analysis, and share trading signals will be rewarded within CoinFi's unique token-for-information ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

