Commerce Bank Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $309.40 on Thursday. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $265.12 and a fifty-two week high of $352.18. The firm has a market cap of $154.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $295.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.11. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.60.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

