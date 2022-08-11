Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Down 53.6% in July

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the July 15th total of 282,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFRUY shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 145 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.43.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CFRUY traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.16. The stock had a trading volume of 211,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,405. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.