Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGDDY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €170.00 ($173.47) to €40.00 ($40.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €110.00 ($112.24) to €27.50 ($28.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from €44.00 ($44.90) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

