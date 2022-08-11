CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 8,874 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 63,621 shares.The stock last traded at $7.08 and had previously closed at $7.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

CompoSecure Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79.

Insider Transactions at CompoSecure

CompoSecure ( NASDAQ:CMPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CompoSecure news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.87 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,366,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,049.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CRO Amanda Mandy Gourbault bought 7,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $50,103.36. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,292.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,366,959 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,049.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,099 shares of company stock worth $168,826. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompoSecure

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,105,000. Tikvah Management LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,783,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,697,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CompoSecure by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,905,000.

CompoSecure Company Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

