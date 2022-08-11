Compute Health Acquisition (NYSE:CPUH) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.87

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 28271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Compute Health Acquisition Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compute Health Acquisition

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Compute Health Acquisition by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. 56.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compute Health Acquisition Company Profile

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

