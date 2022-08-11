Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Short Interest Update

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the July 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CSVI remained flat at $37.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 56,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,407. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.37. Computer Services has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $61.00.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Computer Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.58%.
Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.
