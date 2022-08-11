Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 975,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands makes up 2.6% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $32,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.75. The company had a trading volume of 46,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,737. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.04. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.67.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.